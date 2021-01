TYLER, Texas (KETK) – A CEFCO gas station in Chapel Hill was destroyed by an overnight fire across the street from the high school.

As of this writing, authorities are unclear exactly how the fire began, but traffic is being diverted while Oncor works on a downed power line.

Drivers that use HWY 64 through this area should seek an alternate route to work.

It is also unknown if anyone was hurt by the fire.

KETK News has a crew on the scene and will keep you updated as we learn more information.