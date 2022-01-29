HENDERSON COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – The Henderson County Fire Marshal and Office of Emergency Management are asking residents to refrain from burning.

While the county is not officially under a burn ban, Henderson County Fire Marshal said in a Facebook post, officials have said that the weather conditions are right for fires to get out of control.

Officials said that winds have picked up and humidity in the area is low which has created a dangerous situation.

Henderson County Firefighters have fought several fires on Saturday, however, the issues began last Sunday on Jan. 23 when the Henderson County Fire Marshal and Office of Emergency Management also urged residents to use extreme caution when burning.