Henderson Fire and Church Hill VFD respond to residential structure fire in Rusk County

RUSK COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – Henderson Fire and Church Hill VFD are responding to a residential structure fire on County Road 228D at around 2:00 p.m. Saturday.

The first units that arrived at the scene reported a working fire from the front of the residence.

Henderson Fire and Church Hill VFD are responding to a residential structure fire on County Road 228D. First arriving units report a working fire from the front of the residence. — Rusk County OEM (@RuskCountyOEM) November 28, 2020

It is unknown whether any injuries took place.

Henderson Fire reported that the fire is under control and that the crews will begin overhaul.

Officials will be on the scene a while longer to ensure that the fire is out.

Henderson Fire reports the fire is now under control and crews are beginning overhaul. They will be on scene a while longer to fully ensure the fire is out. — Rusk County OEM (@RuskCountyOEM) November 28, 2020

This story is developing. KETK will keep you updated as more information comes out.