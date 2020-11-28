Henderson Fire and Church Hill VFD respond to residential structure fire in Rusk County

RUSK COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – Henderson Fire and Church Hill VFD are responding to a residential structure fire on County Road 228D at around 2:00 p.m. Saturday.
The first units that arrived at the scene reported a working fire from the front of the residence.
It is unknown whether any injuries took place.
Henderson Fire reported that the fire is under control and that the crews will begin overhaul.
Officials will be on the scene a while longer to ensure that the fire is out.
This story is developing. KETK will keep you updated as more information comes out.