Home near Villages Marina catches on fire Sunday night

FLINT, Texas (KETK) – Several fire departments in southwest Smith County were called Sunday night to a house fire at 17795 Lookout Lane, located near the Villages Marina on Lake Palestine.

Noonday and Flit-Gresham units fought the fire and Bullard Fire Department offered assistance at the scene, said a representative of the Bullard Fire Department.

An EMS unit gave aid to a person at the scene, according to initial reports.

As of 7:15 p.m., firefighters were still at the scene.

The story is developing. KETK will bring you more information when it becomes available.