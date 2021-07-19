PHOTOS: Henderson FD contain house fire near UT Health hospital

UPDATE (11:30 A.M) – Rusk County OEM said that the fire at 812 North High has been contained but that both Henderson fire and police will be on scene for a while to continue to work hot spots and secure the scene.

Photos courtesy of Rusk County OEM Facebook page

Photos courtesy of Rusk County OEM Facebook page

HENDERSON, Texas (KETK) – Emergency crews are responding to a house fire in Henderson near the UT Health hospital.

The Rusk County Office of Emergency Management released a brief statement on their Facebook page around 10:20 a.m.

They wrote that the home was on North High Street, but did not list a specific block. The fire is originating from the roof of the home.

It is unknown if anyone was inside when the fire started or if anyone was injured.

KETK News will update this story as more information becomes available.