I-20 westbound in Van Zandt County shut down due to 18-wheeler fire

Fire

by:

Posted: / Updated:

VAN ZANDT COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – Westbound lanes of I-20 in Van Zandt County are currently shut down due to an 18-wheeler being on fire.

The fire is around mile marker 516 which is south of Wills Point.

The information was released by DPS just after 6:30 a.m. One lane has recently been open to allow for traffic to pass. However, traffic is still backed up significantly.

It is unclear at this time if anyone was injured in the fire, what caused it, or how long the road will be shut down.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Right Now

Don't Miss

Community Calendar

KETK Twitter & Facebook

KETK NBC

FOX51 Twitter & Facebook


KFXK Fox 51