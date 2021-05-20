I-20 westbound in Van Zandt County shut down due to 18-wheeler fire

VAN ZANDT COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – Westbound lanes of I-20 in Van Zandt County are currently shut down due to an 18-wheeler being on fire.

The fire is around mile marker 516 which is south of Wills Point.

The information was released by DPS just after 6:30 a.m. One lane has recently been open to allow for traffic to pass. However, traffic is still backed up significantly.

It is unclear at this time if anyone was injured in the fire, what caused it, or how long the road will be shut down.

