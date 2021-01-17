Large barn, 20 acres of grass on fire near Henderson

Fire

by: Danica Sauter

Posted: / Updated:

HENDERSON, Texas (KETK) – Henderson Fire worked on a large barn and grass fire on County Road 317 near County Road 376.

The fire was reported to be 20 acres and multiple fire departments were requested for assistance.

Fire crews are still on the scene. No injuries have been reported.

