Large barn, 20 acres of grass on fire near Henderson

HENDERSON, Texas (KETK) – Henderson Fire worked on a large barn and grass fire on County Road 317 near County Road 376.
The fire was reported to be 20 acres and multiple fire departments were requested for assistance.
Fire crews are still on the scene. No injuries have been reported.
- East Texas World War II veteran turns 100, community helps him celebrate
- Chiefs advance to 3rd straight AFC title game at home
- Patrick Mahomes is ‘fine’ according to his fiancé Brittany Matthews, after concussion in Chiefs, Browns game
- East Texan arrested for involvement in Capitol riot, assaulting federal officer
- LeTourneau University appoints Lunsford chancellor, chooses acting president