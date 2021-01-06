Lightning strike starts fire at Tyler apartment complex, no injuries reported

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – A lightning strike Wednesday morning started a small fire at an apartment complex near UT Tyler.

The strike happened around 9:30 a.m. at the Summerwood Apartments on Old Omen Road. The strike was on Building 3 on the third floor, according to Deputy Fire Marshal Jay McClung.

The fire started in the attic of the building. There were no reports of injuries and crews are working to put the flames out.

KETK News has a crew on their way to the scene and will have more details as they come in.

