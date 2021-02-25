Firefighters working on massive blaze at recycling plant in Fort Worth

Danica Sauter

Posted: / Updated:

FORT WORTH (KETK)- Firefighters are working on massive blaze at a recycling plant in Fort Worth.

The fire broke out at 2525 Handley Ederville Road, according to our NBC affiliate NBCDFW.com.

No injuries have been reported and the cause of the fire is not known.

