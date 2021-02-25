Firefighters working on massive blaze at recycling plant in Fort Worth

FORT WORTH (KETK)- Firefighters are working on massive blaze at a recycling plant in Fort Worth.
The fire broke out at 2525 Handley Ederville Road, according to our NBC affiliate NBCDFW.com.
No injuries have been reported and the cause of the fire is not known.
- No more mister: Mr. Potato Head goes gender neutral
- Asylum-seekers in MPP program cross into South Texas Thursday
- Costco lifts minimum wage above Amazon or Target to $16 per hour
- LISTEN: Family searches for missing Marine for two years, pushes for new Texas law
- Biden, Harris mark 50 million COVID-19 vaccinations since they took office