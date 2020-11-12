Longview Fire Department investigates reports of smoke coming from Gregg County Jail

UPDATE: (4:37 P.M.) – After speaking with officials, the Sheriff said that due to construction on the roof, smoke near a vent caused the alarm to go off in the building.

The smoke was near the recreation and laundry area, but there was no danger for any inmates or a need for evacuation.

LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK) – The Longview Fire Department was called to the Gregg County North Jail facility this afternoon after reports of smoke.

There were concerns of a possible fire as a result of roof construction. According to officials the area of concern was not near any housing units and there was no danger for any inmates or a need for evacuation.

