Longview house fire remains under investigation

LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK) – The cause of a fire Sunday in Longview remains under investigation.

No one was injured when a fire about 2:30 p.m. caused heavy damage to a home at 2102B Tyron Road, Longview Fire Department said.

“When crews arrived they found a working structure fire with smoke visible from the exterior of the home,” said the post on Facebook. “Crews were able to contain the fire to the kitchen and living area but not before it had spread into the attic.”

The smoke detectors in the home were not working, the department said.