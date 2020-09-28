Longview mobile home destroyed after kitchen fire, three people displaced

LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK) – Three Longview residents are without a home Monday morning after a fire destroyed a mobile home on Sunday.

According to the Longview Fire Department, the fire began just before 2 p.m. at 4311 Hiltzman Street. When crews arrived, they found the structure engulfed.

The blaze was extinguished without any injuries. A resident inside said he had been heating up cooking oil when it caught fire. The identities of the three people inside have not been released.

The Red Cross was notified to help the three people who were displaced. The mobile home was deemed “a total loss.”

The department responded with a large number of personnel, including: