Lufkin officials respond to engulfed house fire; family found safe

LUFKIN, Texas (KETK) – Lufkin firefighters responded to a house fire around 11:20 p.m. on Tuesday night at 1300 Houston Street.

The homeowner was alerted to the fire by her surveillance system and her dog, Luna.

The homeowner was able to get everyone out of the house safely, but the family dog could not be found after reaching safety.

Officials say that the fire spread from the laundry room and into the attic.

Firefighters got the fire under control around midnight and contributed to monitor hotspots into the early morning hours. When the firefighters left the scene, the homeowner had still not found the dog.

Officials say that the home was completely engulfed and that the family does have insurance.

The fire is currently under investigation by the Lufkin Fire Marshal’s office.