Lufkin woman’s house catches fire after she falls asleep with a lit cigarette

LUFKIN, Texas (KETK) – A Lufkin woman’s home caught fire Monday morning after city officials say she fell asleep with a lit cigarette.

Firefighters responded to the home at 7:57 a.m. in the 400 block of Bonner Street, which is in the center of town. Crews got to the house in less than four minutes and the woman made it out safely.

The firefighters went inside and found heavy smoke along with a small fire in the back. By 8:10 a.m., the crews had it under control.

21 personnel between three engines, one rescue car, one battalion chief, and five support staff responded, according to Assistant Fire Chief Ryan Watson.

A second fire in Lufkin happened just before 6 a.m. in a vacant home on Locke Alley, which is also near the downtown area.

The fire had engulfed the home by the time EMS arrived, so crews switched to a “defensive strategy and protection of the nearby structures.”

It was deemed to be under control by 6:05 a.m. The Fire Marshal’s Office is investigating both incidents.