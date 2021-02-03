House fire reported in Troup

TROUP, Texas (KETK) – A house fire has been reported at N. Jarvis and W. Ross in Troup, a Troup dispatch confirmed Wednesday.

The Troup Police Department dispatcher said that firefighters are on the scene.

We reached out to the Troup Fire Department and the Smith County Fire Marshal and are waiting on more information.

This is a developing story, KETK will keep you updated as new information comes in.

