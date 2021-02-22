Lindale man dies in house fire near Lindale, elderly woman saved by off-duty firefighter

LINDALE, Texas (KETK) – A Lindale man was killed Sunday morning in a house fire near Lindale and an elderly woman inside was saved by an off-duty firefighter.

The fire started just after 9 a.m. in the 11200 block of FM 849, just off HWY 110. Crews from Lindale, Dixie, and Van Volunteer Fire Departments responded.

A neighbor walking by reported seeing heavy smoke come from the second of the home. Smith County Fire Marshal Jay Brooks said that the off-duty firefighter was able to rush inside and save the woman.

When firefighters were able to get inside, they found Peyton Nix on the second floor of the home dead. A close friend of Nix’s confirmed to KETK News that he died in the fire.

The cause of the fire has yet to be determined, but officials say the investigation is still active.