SHELBY COUNTY, Texas (KETK) — A mandatory evacuation was issued for residents on CR 1024 to CR 1005 in Shelby County due to a large wildfire on Thursday afternoon.

The sheriff’s office said the wildfire is burning on CR 1024 and CR 1256 and all traffic is shut down on roads leading to the area.

According to the Texas A&M Forest Service, the fire is 40 acres large and 0% contained as of 5:55 p.m.

The sheriff’s office said that only emergency personnel are allowed and residents will be turned around if they attempt to drive in the area near the fire.