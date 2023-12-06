MARSHALL, Texas (KETK) – The Marshall Fire Department is encouraging residents to have their chimneys inspected before use after a Tuesday night house fire.

Officials with Marshall Fire arrived at the scene on W. Burleson Avenue that had heavy smoke and flames on its east side roof at 5:49 p.m., according to a statement from the city.

Officials said there were people around the entrance of the home attempting to retrieve pets that were inside the house. The fire department said they were able to extinguish the fire that was located in the attic.

Fire Marshal Captain Scott Barmore arrived on the scene and began to conduct investigation, and it did not take long for him to come to the conclusion that flames had escaped through cracks in the flue liner into the attic, officials said.

According to the City of Marshall, there were no injuries, and the Red Cross has been notified to the displacement of the residents.