Massive fire erupts in Compton, California

COMPTON, California (KETK/KTLA) – A massive fire is burning several structures in Compton Friday morning.

The fire is burning in a mostly industrial area near the intersection of North Santa Fe Avenue and East Weber Avenue, according to our sister station KTLA.

Aerial video from Sky5 showed several fire trucks surrounding the fire shortly after 5 a.m.

Some apartment buildings are located in the area but no evacuations had been ordered, a Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department spokesperson said.

No details about the cause or any possible injuries resulting from the fire were immediately available.

Check back for updates on this developing story.