Massive fire in downtown Texarkana under investigation

Photos Courtesy Texarkana Fire Department

TEXARKANA, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) – Texarkana, Texas Fire Department is currently investigating the cause of a massive blaze at a vacant building downtown.

According to TTFD, the fire happened just before 2:30 a.m. Thursday morning at the corner of Spruce and Broad Streets.

The blaze required all Texas-side units and help from one unit on the Arkansas-side. Authorities said it took about four hours to get under control. “On arrival, they found the building well-involved in fire, beyond the level where we could make entry, so all of our tactics were defensive,” said TTFD Chief Eric Schlotter.

No injuries are reported.

