Several Henderson County fire departments help fight structure fire Saturday night

LOG CABIN, Texas (KETK) – Several East Texas fire departments helped battle a structure fire Saturday night in Log Cabin.

According to a post on the Payne Springs Fire Rescue page, they were joined by Malakoff Fire, Eustace Fire, and Log Cabin Fire to help battle a blaze in Henderson County. Payne Springs sent several trucks to assist.

UT Health EMS was at the scene and treated one firefighter for “some minor heat-related issues.”

According to Payne Springs Fire Rescue, there were no injuries and the cause of the fire is still under investigation.