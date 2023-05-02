Firefighters work to extinguish a structure fire that destroyed a home and a vehicle, and hospitalized one person.

NACOGDOCHES COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – An East Texas woman is being treated for burns after a structure fire destroyed a house on Monday night.

According to the sheriff’s office, deputies were called to a house in the 800 block of County Road 4082 shortly before 11 p.m. Monday.

When they arrived, 28-year-old Laura Young told officials she did not need medical attention, but was later taken to a Houston-area hospital after suffering burns to a large percentage of her body.

A structure fire in the 800 block of CR 4082 destroyed a home and vehicle and injured one person.

Volunteer firefighters and an NCSO deputy survey the scene of a structure fire that injured one person and destroyed a home and vehicle late Monday night.

A volunteer firefighter douses a vehcile destroyed in a structure fire late Monday night. The cause of the fire is currently under investigation.

The Nacogdoches County Sheriff’s Office says two other people were at the property at the time of the fire. One person was not inside and not injured in the blaze. A second person left the scene before emergency responders arrived, possibly due to having active warrants.

Firefighters from Melrose, Etoile, Martinsville, Swift-Shady Grove, Woden and Kingtown volunteer fire departments were called in to fight the blaze. The scene was cleared around 8:30 Tuesday morning.

Authorities have not determined a cause for the fire as of this writing, but the house and vehicles parked at the residence were destroyed.