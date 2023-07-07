HALLSVILLE, Texas (KETK) – No injuries were reported after an electrical fire at Pirkey Power Plant on Thursday morning.

Around 11:45 a.m., the Hallsville Fire Department was dispatched to the plant due to a reported fire, and arrived to find the multi-story building had smoke coming from inside. Workers told firefighters that an electrical fire inside the building was causing too much smoke for them to see and they shut the power off.

Photo courtesy of the Hallsville Fire Department

When crews entered the plant, they found that a 13,000 volt box had caught fire. They extinguished the fire and removed smoke from two floors of the building.

Harrison County Emergency Service District 4 assisted in working the fire.