HENDERSON COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – No injuries were reported after a fire Tuesday night in Henderson County.

Payne Springs Fire Rescue said in a release they were dispatched to assist Log Cabin Fire with the fire on FM 3054 around 11:40 p.m.

“This is the second fire that we have responded to at this address,” officials with Payne Springs Fire Rescue said. “Log Cabin units arrived to find the structure fully involved.”

The following departments were on scene:

  • Log Cabin Fire
  • Caney City Fire
  • Long Cove Fire
  • Payne Springs Fire Rescue
  • Malakoff Fire
  • Eustace Fire

Long Cove Chief 1 had the command, according to officials, and FM 3054 was shut down while crews were on scene with Malakoff PD assisting in controlling traffic.