RUSK COUNTY, Texas (KETK) — On Tuesday, several departments responded to a wildfire that threatened structures on CR 405D in Rusk County that officials say was started by a burn ban violation.

Officials on the scene found a fast-moving, wind-driven fire. According to Rusk County Office of Emergency Management, firefighters made an “aggressive attack” on the fire and contained it quickly.

Henderson Fire Department, Carlisle Volunteer Fire Department and Texas A&M Forest Service were all on the scene.

Five trailers: a horse trailer, box trailer, RV and two utility trailers were destroyed in the fire, according to Rusk County OEM.

Rusk County is currently under a burn ban, but the investigation showed that the fire was started by an illegally burned trash pile on an oil lease site, officials said.

The Rusk County Fire Marshal’s Office is seeking witnesses who may have information on the person or people who is responsible for starting the fire.

If you have information regarding this case, please contact the Rusk County Sheriff’s Office at 903-657-3581 and ask to speak with Fire Marshal Terry Linder about case #22016432.

Burn ban violations, property damage or injury caused by an illegal fire are subject to criminal penalties ranging from fines to jail time. Violating a burn ban is a class C misdemeanor.