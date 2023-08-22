WOOD COUNTY, Texas (KETK) — Fire officials in Wood County are on the scene of a 125-acre fire on Tuesday night, according to the Texas A&M Forest Service.

The fire is located between FM 3056, north of Highway 80, and FM 778, according to Sean Dugan, Texas A&M Forest Service Public Information Officer. As of 10 p.m., the fire is reportedly 20% contained.

The blaze is between Mineola and Hawkins on private property, Dugan said.

There are 17 resources on scene, three fire engines, four bulldozers and nine people battling the flames.