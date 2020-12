SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Shreveport police say the passenger in a car reported stolen out of East Texas was killed early Saturday afternoon when the car crashed into a vacant house in West Cedar Grove, sparking a fire.

Police say an officer spotted the car, which had been reported stolen out of Smith County, around 12:38 p.m. and followed. While police say there was no high-speed chase, the officer lost sight of the car when it started to speed up before ultimately crashing into a house at the corner of Wallace Ave. and W. 75th St. The crash caught the unoccupied house on fire and killed the passenger in the front seat.