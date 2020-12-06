Oil storage tank explodes in Corpus Christi, Governor Abbott responds

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas (KETK) – On Saturday morning, an oil storage tank exploded in Corpus Christi at Magellan, that left several people hospitalized.

In response to the explosion, Governor Abbott said:

“The State of Texas is working closely with Magellan and Corpus Christi officials to aid in the emergency response efforts and to provide immediate help to those injured in the explosion. The Texas Commission on Environmental Quality is monitoring air quality in the area, and the Texas Division Of Emergency Management is on the ground to provide support. The Texas Department of Public Safety is also working to provide assistance to first responders on the ground. The state is ready to deploy additional resources to respond to this event and keep the community safe. Cecilia and I ask all Texans join us in prayer for those injured in this explosion, for our first responders, and for the safety of those in the area.”

Six people were injured, according to our NBC affiliate in Corpus Christi KRIStv.com. Four of the six were in critical condition and were taken to the San Antonio Medical center.

The Corpus Christi Police Department previously placed a shelter in place for the immediate residents around 10:40 a.m. and later lifted the shelter in place an hour later after the fire had been extinguished.

Refinery Terminal Fire Company is working a fire in the area of 1800 block of Poth. Officials are asking if you are in the immediate area, please shelter in place until further notice. pic.twitter.com/U5mzsUMavj — Corpus Christi PD (@CorpusChristiPD) December 5, 2020