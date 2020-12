GLADEWATER, Texas (KETK) – One person was hospitalized with unknown injuries, after crews battled a structure fire early Monday morning.

Upon arriving to the scene, officials saw flames and smoke from one corner of the structure.

Photo courtesy of Gladwater Fire Department

The Gladewater Fire Department were able to control and extinguish the fire and saved the structure.