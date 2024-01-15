TYLER, Texas (KETK) — The Tyler Fire Department responded to a severe house fire on the corner of Magnolia Drive and San Antonio Street on Monday at 2:38 a.m.

According to Fire Marshal Joey Hooten, four people were in the house at the time of the fire and were awoken by dogs barking and smoke detectors going off. Witnesses of the fire report seeing fireworks going off during the blaze, as video sent in to KETK News shows.

Officials said there was severe damage to the house and firefighters “vented [the] roof within minutes of being on the scene.”

Photo showing aftermath of San Antonio Street house fire on Jan. 15

Hooten said there were no reported injuries and fire units left the scene at 7:10 a.m.

As of now, officials have not released the cause of the fire.