Marshall man arrested for arson after house, two dumpsters found ablaze Saturday

MARSHALL, Texas (KETK) – A man was arrested this weekend after the Marshall Fire Department responded to three fire incidents in one night.

60-year-old John Allen Barfield was arrested for arson on Sunday and is being held on a $75,000 bond.

Between the hours of 10:40 p.m. and 11:10 p.m., the Marshall Fire Department went to a single-family structure fire on the 600 block of East End Boulevard North. Two commercial trash dumpster fires were located in the vicinity of 1500 East Grand Avenue near AutoZone.

All three fires were extinguished by fire department personnel. No injuries were reported for any fire.

Two were held for questioning by the Marshall Fire Department Fire Marshal and Marshall Police Department. Barfield was arrested and transported to the Harrison County Jail Annex.

Barfield has a short record in Harrison County with two previous arrests in 2019 for criminal trespassing.