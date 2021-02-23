PHOTO GALLERY: Nacogdoches firefighters battle blaze that engulfs large home

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KETK) – A generator that caught on fire spread flames through a Nacogdoches home Monday night causing heavy damage, according to the Lilbert-Looneville VFD.

Photos share by the VFD, show huge flames shooting from the roof of a two-story brick home at 748 CR 839 in the Nat community.

“First arriving units found a large generator on fire which spread thru the eave of the house into the second floor/attic,” said the Facebook post.

“An interior attack was made but personnel had to withdraw once the roof started caving in on the second floor,” the information said. “The second floor was a total loss; the first floor sustained some fire damage but mostly water damage.”

Firefighters from throughout the region converged on the house to put out the fire.

The VFD stressed that people need to be careful when they are using generators.