TYLER, Texas (KETK) – The Tyler Fire Department confirmed they are currently on the scene of a fire at the IHOP at 115 West Southwest Loop 323 in Tyler.
The Tyler active call logs show that an emergency call came in around 10:32 tonight for a structure fire.
According to people on the scene, there are multiple firetrucks on site.
This is a developing story. KETK will keep you updated as more information becomes available.
- FCA Heart of a Champion returns after 2020 COVID-19 cancellation, athletes met their new teammates
- Ivan Mendez: CHRISTUS Health Orthopedics and Sports Medicine Athlete of the Week
- PHOTOS: Tyler Fire Department responds to structure fire at IHOP
- SFA Ladyjacks fall in overtime heartbreaker to Georgia Tech in NCAA first round, 54-52
- Man dies after he and child were shot in Palestine; police still investigating