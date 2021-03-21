PHOTOS: Tyler Fire Department responds to structure fire at IHOP

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – The Tyler Fire Department confirmed they are currently on the scene of a fire at the IHOP at 115 West Southwest Loop 323 in Tyler.

The Tyler active call logs show that an emergency call came in around 10:32 tonight for a structure fire.

According to people on the scene, there are multiple firetrucks on site.

This is a developing story. KETK will keep you updated as more information becomes available.