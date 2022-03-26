NEW LONDON, Texas (KETK) — Multiple fire units in Rusk County are currently responding to a large fire just outside of New London.

The fire is currently raging between County Road 143 and State Highway 42, according to officials with the Rusk County of Emergency Management. The fire is reportedly very large and is currently out of control.

Officials are asking that citizens avoid this area and to be ready for possible evacuations if the need arises. Multiple agencies and emergency vehicles are on the scene at this time fighting to get the fire under control.

This is a developing story. Check back for more updates.