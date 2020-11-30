Residents saved by first responders at burning apartment building in Nacogdoches

Fire crews battling fire and Nacogdoches Police Officer Jake Taylor with a rescued kitten.

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KETK) – A Nacogdoches Police officer Jake Taylor and officials responded to a fire around 3:00 a.m. at an apartment building on the 1800 block of North Street.

Fire crews and police officers began evacuating people. Fire crews and first responders were on the scene for over an hour.

Investigators with the Nacogdoches Fire Department determined that the cause of the fire was due to food being cooked and left unattended.

One person was transported to the hospital with minor injuries.

The Stephen F. Austin State University police helped residents in need of a place out of the weather. The Red Cross assisted as well housing the residents at local hotels.

