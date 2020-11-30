Residents saved by first responders at burning apartment building in Nacogdoches

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KETK) – A Nacogdoches Police officer Jake Taylor and officials responded to a fire around 3:00 a.m. at an apartment building on the 1800 block of North Street.

Fire crews and police officers began evacuating people. Fire crews and first responders were on the scene for over an hour.

Crews battling the fire, photo courtesy of Nacogdoches Police Department

Crews battling the fire, photo courtesy of Nacogdoches Police Department

Crews battling the fire, photo courtesy of Nacogdoches Police Department

Aftermath of the scene photo courtesy of Nacogdoches Police Department

Nacogdoches Police Officer Jake Taylor with a rescued kitten, photo courtesy of Nacogdoches Police Department

Investigators with the Nacogdoches Fire Department determined that the cause of the fire was due to food being cooked and left unattended.

One person was transported to the hospital with minor injuries.

The Stephen F. Austin State University police helped residents in need of a place out of the weather. The Red Cross assisted as well housing the residents at local hotels.