Investigators searching for source of fire at Mexican restaurant, Tyler home

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Tyler firefighters worked to extinguish two different structure fires Sunday night into Monday morning.

Ruby’s Mexican Restaurant on Lindsey Lane and a residential property on Alta Mira Drive both caught fire last night. The two structures are a little over three miles from each other.

The fire at Ruby’s on 813 Lindsey Lane was reported at 10:15 p.m. Sunday night. Firefighters reported heavy smoke coming from the structure. Most of the fire was located in the kitchen area, but it spread to other areas throughout the building.

Five engines and a Ladder Company, along with a Battalion Chief and an Investigator responded to the scene. All units were clear from the scene at approximately 11:30 p.m.

According to the Ruby’s Facebook page, “Everyone is safe and ok but all of our employees are now without jobs.”

Orders can still be placed at their Gentry Parkway location for carry-out.

Around 3:30 a.m. Monday, a second structure fire was reported at a residential property at 2512 Alta Mira Dr. Officials say the building was used for a gym and banquet hall for a residence. By the time firefighters got to the scene, the building had already collapsed.

Five engines and a Ladder Company, along with a Battalion Chief and an Investigator responded to the two-alarm fire. All units were clear from the scene at approximately 6:00 a.m.

Both incidents remain under investigation as of Monday, and more information will be released as it becomes available.