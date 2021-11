RUSK COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – Rescue crews are on the scene of a structure fire in Rusk County, according to the Office of Emergency Management.

The fire is located in the 8400 block of HWY 259, just south of FM 850. Maps of the area show that the intersection is just north of Henderson.

It is unknown as of this writing what started the fire or if anyone was injured.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.