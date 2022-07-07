TRINITY COUNTY, Texas (KETK) — Trinity County Sheriff Woody Wallace reported Thursday in a Facebook post that an unknown person has been lighting random fires in the area of FM 3188 and SH 94 outside of Trinity.

Wallace said that about 10 fires, some of which have grown to be “fairly large” and others have moved into the forest, have started in the ditch in the area and firefighters are currently working to put them out. He has also cautioned drivers in the area to expect delays on FM 3188 and SH 94.

“If you’re allowed to go through, make sure you drive slow and watch for the firefighters,” he said. “Otherwise, traffic is going to be stopped in some areas.”

The sheriff said that these fires are “deliberate” and “set by some jack*** that needs to be in jail and put to prison for about the rest of their life.”

Wallace is urging the public to be on the lookout for anyone who is “going around and starting fires,” and that if someone sees anything suspicious to call it in immediately.

“This is as dangerous as it gets,” Wallace said. “So if you know of anybody, hear anybody start talking about or bragging about starting these fires or if you see anything suspicious, call us immediately. Get license plates, take a picture of the car, whatever you got to do. Stay on their tail until we get there. This has got to stop quickly before somebody gets hurt or somebody loses their house.”