Smith County elderly woman dies in house fire Tuesday afternoon

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – A Smith County elderly woman died in a fire Tuesday afternoon.

The fire started around 3:45 p.m. in the 1200 block of Garland Street, which is just off the Tyler Regional Pounds Airport.

Smith County Fire Marshal Jay Brooks said the home was engulfed when firefighters and paramedics arrived.

Units from Noonday, Red Springs, and Dixie responded to the fire and an elderly woman was pulled form the home and later pronounced dead.

Her name has not been released, pending notification of her family. The victim’s body has been sent off for an autopsy.

The fire caused heavy damage to the home and remains under investigation, Brooks said.