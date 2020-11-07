Smith County Fire crews battling blaze, blocking Old Noonday road near Roy Street

SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – Smith County Fire crews are battling a structure engulfed in flames off of Barns Street near Highway 155 and Walton Road.

Old Noonday Road and Roy Street has been blocked off.

According to officials the fire occurred at a vacant property, and there were no people inside.

Fire crews arrived at 6:21p.m. after neighbors noticed the fire.

Firefighters still do not know what caused the fire.

This story is developing, KETK will keep you updated as more information comes out.

