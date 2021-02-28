Storage facility ‘a complete loss’ after fire crews worked more than 5 hours in Harris County

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – On Saturday, the Harris County Fire Marshal’s office and Houston responded to an unoccupied storage building that caught fire.

Crews arrived on scene around 5 p.m. on the 16200 block of Highway 249.

There were no reports of injuries and according to the HCFMO, the building held petroleum based aerosols including deodorants, hair spray and body soap.

The building was considered a complete loss after fire crews spent over five hours putting out the fire, according to our NBC affiliate, KPRC.