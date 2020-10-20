Texas firefighter returns home after battling flames in California

MCKINNEY, Texas (KETK) – After two months of fighting fires in California, Texas firefighters have finally come home. The McKinney Fire Department had 25 of their members in California for more than three weeks.

Throughout the past few months strike teams have been sent to various locations on the west coast. They’re all apart of an organization called the Texas Intrastsate Fire Mutual Aid System.

These brave men and women worked anywhere from eight to 24 hours shifts a day to help project Californians. Firefighter Quincy Blount said helping out in situations like this is what he and the rest of his team are there for.

“We’re supposed to help out our neighbors in a time of need. That’s one big thing I’ve preached to my kids and I preach and I try to live, if somebody needs help, help them,” said Blount.

McKinney’s Fire Chief said the Texas fire departments have made a huge impact on California.

Blount returned home last week and he says he’s proud of the work Texas fire stations have done so far. There are no pans on when strike teams will return to California.