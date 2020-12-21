Two killed in small plane crash near Dallas after hitting pickup, catching fire

GRAND PRAIRIE, Texas (KETK) – At least two people on board a small plane were killed.

On Monday around 2:45, the aircraft crashed and hit a nearby pickup and caught fire on the Texas 360 service road in Grand Prairie, according to our sister station KXAS.

The person inside the truck was treated for minor injuries and no one else was injured.

The plane took off from Grand Prairie Muncipal Airport around 2:45 p.m. Monday and crashed five minutes later.

The plane was headed north and hit a utility pole near East Mayfield Road, near a Sonic restaurant.

The Grand Prairie Fire asked people to avoid the area, closing Mayfield Road and East Arkansas Lane.

On Saturday in Fort Worth, a small plane crashed into a business parking lot killing the pilot.

A bystander had tried to help the pilot, but the pilot was pronounced dead at the scene. The bystander suffered minor injuries.

This story is developing. KETK will keep you updated as more information comes out.