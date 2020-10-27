Officials call Tyler morning house fire ‘suspicious’, no injuries reported

UPDATE (7:20 A.M.) – Officials on the scene of a house fire in Tyler have extinguished the flames and are calling the incident “suspicious.”

One person lives at the home, but it appears they were not present when the fire started around 6:30 a.m.

It is unclear if the structure had smoke detectors installed or if the house was insured. Despite the fire, there was limited damage inside.

The investigation is ongoing and investigators will release more information Tuesday afternoon.

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Crews are responding to a house fire in Tyler early Tuesday morning.

The fire is located at 311 Vaughn Avenue in the west side of the city. The neighborhood is located near the intersection of HWY 31 and Loop 323.

Reports of the blaze came in just before 6:45 a.m. It is unknown if anyone was inside at the time the fire started or if there are any injuries.

It is also unclear how the fire started.

KETK News has a crew on their way to the scene and will update this story as more information becomes available.