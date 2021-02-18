Tyler house destroyed by fire, reports of loud explosion early Thursday morning

TYLER, Texas (KETTK) – A Tyler home was destroyed by a fire early Thursday morning after reports of an explosion. The home is still burning as of this writing.

The incident occurred just after 2 a.m. on Greenland Blvd, just off of HWY 64 and east of Tyler Pounds Regional Airport.

A neighbor reported a “loud explosion” around that time and sent photos of the home in flames. A man and his wife were able to get out of the home along with their pet.

A view of the home from outside just after 7 a.m.

A view of the home from outside just after 7 a.m.

Tyler home destroyed by fire, reports of loud explosion early Thursday morning.

Tyler home destroyed by fire, reports of loud explosion early Thursday morning

Crews are no longer spraying water on the fire due to limited resources from the winter storm. Fire crews are standing by to make sure the flames do not spread or get out of control.

On scene at a house fire in Smith County on Greenland Blvd In Tyler. Crews are no longer spraying water due to limited resources. No one was injured, thankfully. pic.twitter.com/d8I2I2YxAA — Sarah Alegre (@SarahEalegre) February 18, 2021

It is unknown as of this writing what the cause of the fire was or if there were any smoke alarms installed in the home.

Paul Findley with the Tyler Fire Department said in a phone interview with KETK News said that they would not have responded since the home was outside the city limits.

Calls to the Smith County Fire Marshall’s Office have not been immediately returned. Fire departments have been stretched thin due to the cold weather and many reports of smoke alarms going off throughout the area.

KETK News has a crew on scene and we are working to gather more information. We will update this story as more information becomes available.