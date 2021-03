TYLER, Texas (KETK) – A Tyler home was destroyed early Tuesday morning after a fire.

Crews responded just after 2 a.m. and the home was located in the 400 block of Chandler HWY, just off Loop 323 on the west side of town.

The roof was heavily damaged by flames and most of the interior was lost.

It is unknown as of this writing is anyone was inside, but so far no injuries have been reported.