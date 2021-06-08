VZ County home damaged by fire Tuesday morning

VAN ZANDT, County (KETK) — Fire departments in Van Zandt County were called to a home on County Road 1103 after the home was apparently struck by lighting.

The homeowner called 911 about 9 a.m. after seeing smoke. A fire was in chimney area, firefighters on the scene said.

The home sustained smoke and water damage. There were no reports of injuries.

A thunderstorm was moving through the area at the time of the fire.