VZ County home damaged by fire Tuesday morning

VAN ZANDT, County (KETK) — Fire departments in Van Zandt County were called to a home on County Road 1103 after the home was apparently struck by lighting.
The homeowner called 911 about 9 a.m. after seeing smoke. A fire was in chimney area, firefighters on the scene said.
The home sustained smoke and water damage. There were no reports of injuries.
A thunderstorm was moving through the area at the time of the fire.
