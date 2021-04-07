WATCH LIVE: Large industrial fire reported in Houston area

CHANNELVIEW, Texas (KETK) – KPRC is reporting a large industrial fire at the chemical distribution company K-Solv in the Channelview area Tuesday afternoon.
Though there is not a clear cause of the fire, multiple units are responding.
The fire broke out around 4 p.m. Residents in the area reported hearing loud noises then seeing a huge plume of black smoke in the air.
The Harrison County Fire Marshal’s Office sent hazmat and fire investigators to the scene to assist.
Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said that units are currently assisting with traffic control and perimeter security at the scene. Several streets in the area were shut down.
