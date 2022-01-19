WATCH LIVE: Officials give update on Texas wildfire that’s burned more than 700 acres

BASTROP COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – A controlled burn that got out of control has now burned more than 700 acres in Central Texas.

The fire is only about 30% contained as of Wednesday morning. Around 200 firefighters from across Texas are helping battle it with heavy equipment on the ground digging firelines and helicopters dropping water from the air.

The fire caused Bluebonnet Electric Co-op to de-energize some power lines in the area of the fire, leading to nearly 350 of their customers without power.

This is a developing story. Check back for udpates.