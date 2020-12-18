Woman arrested after setting fire to Longview church

Fire

by:

Posted: / Updated:

LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK) – A woman by the name of Ambi Reche Pitman was identified and arrested after being accused of setting fire on Greggton United Methodist Church property.

The Longview fire were able to extinguish, but not before doing significant damage to the vegetation on the field.

RECENT POSTS

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Right Now

Don't Miss

Community Calendar

KETK Twitter & Facebook

KETK NBC

FOX51 Twitter & Facebook


KFXK Fox 51