LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK) – A woman by the name of Ambi Reche Pitman was identified and arrested after being accused of setting fire on Greggton United Methodist Church property.
The Longview fire were able to extinguish, but not before doing significant damage to the vegetation on the field.
RECENT POSTS
- Beaumont doctor medical license suspended after child prostitution charge
- Woman arrested after setting fire to Longview church
- New Beginnings Faith Ministry Faith hold 20th annual food drive in Longview
- PHOTOS: Robber used pistol to demand money from Athens man at local bank
- Marshall man indicted by grand jury on child pornography charge